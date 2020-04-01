Facts

14:10 01.04.2020

Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from


Member of Parliament (Servant of the People Party faction) Geo Leros has said he told the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on Tuesday where he received videos of a person who resembled Denys Yermak, the brother of head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

"On Friday I got these videos. I watched what was on the flash drive, and the next day I gave them to journalists from the Schemes: Corruption in Detail program, and the next day to investigative journalists at Bihus.info. On Monday I wrote to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and gave them the original flash drive. Where the flash drive came from is part of the investigation now. Sooner or later investigators will tell the details. They asked me not to talk about it yet," Leros said in an interview with the Kyiv-based ezine Ukrayinska Pravda on Tuesday.

Leros said he is not personally interested who made the video clips or for what purpose.

"I hope SAPO or NABU will find the people who recorded them and get more specific information, because they can be witnesses in this matter," he said.

Leros refuted accusations by Yermak that he was trying to help "a man from the previous government who previously worked in the Kyiv City State Administration."

"This is my good friend Illia Sahaidak (deputy of the city council, former deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration), who worked at the headquarters of President Zelensky a year and a half ago …," Leros said. He denied allegiance to former head of the President's Office Andriy Bohdan.

As reported, on March 29, Leros posted several short videos on his Facebook page in which a person who looks like the brother of the head of the parliament, Denys Yermak, discusses appointing persons to government posts. The video clips were purportedly made between August-September 2019.

