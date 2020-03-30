Facts

13:30 30.03.2020

Klitschko on 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv: Four people hospitalized, rest on home treatment

Klitschko on 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv: Four people hospitalized, rest on home treatment

Of 20 residents of Kyiv who had confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus infection, four people have been hospitalized, the remaining 16 are treating themselves at home, mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The number of people in Kyiv, who have confirmed coronavirus disease, is rapidly increasing in the capital. There are already 102 such people as of this morning," Klitschko said during an online briefing on Monday.

