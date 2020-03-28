Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

The crisis response team with participation of representatives of parliamentary factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada led by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is processing the proposals of the Finance Ministry to make changes to the law on the national budget for 2020, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"Yesterday, we created a crisis response team at the Verkhovna Rada. It was headed by the Prime Minister. I would like to immediately say that it will be developing those bills that will help Ukraine overcome this crisis. And here the parliament is ready to help the government and any other institutions, to reduce the impact that the coronavirus inflicts on Ukraine and the whole world," Razumkov said on Friday evening after a meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, asked what changes will be made to the 2020 national budget.

According to the Verkhovna Rada, for the second day at the team is working on proposals of the Finance Ministry regarding the amendments that need to be made to the country's budget.

"This is a complicated process, the second day meetings with deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers are held. That's why the team was created. The proposals that were submitted by the Finance Ministry are being processed, there is no final version yet," Razumkov added.