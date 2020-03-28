Facts

17:06 28.03.2020

Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

2 min read
Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

The crisis response team with participation of representatives of parliamentary factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada led by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is processing the proposals of the Finance Ministry to make changes to the law on the national budget for 2020, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"Yesterday, we created a crisis response team at the Verkhovna Rada. It was headed by the Prime Minister. I would like to immediately say that it will be developing those bills that will help Ukraine overcome this crisis. And here the parliament is ready to help the government and any other institutions, to reduce the impact that the coronavirus inflicts on Ukraine and the whole world," Razumkov said on Friday evening after a meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, asked what changes will be made to the 2020 national budget.

According to the Verkhovna Rada, for the second day at the team is working on proposals of the Finance Ministry regarding the amendments that need to be made to the country's budget.

"This is a complicated process, the second day meetings with deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers are held. That's why the team was created. The proposals that were submitted by the Finance Ministry are being processed, there is no final version yet," Razumkov added.

Tags: #budget #rada #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:57 25.03.2020
Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

14:00 17.03.2020
Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

17:52 04.03.2020
National budget for 2020 should be revised to increase social payments – Shmyhal

National budget for 2020 should be revised to increase social payments – Shmyhal

11:47 02.03.2020
Receipts target of national budget met by 95.3% in Feb – Finance ministry

Receipts target of national budget met by 95.3% in Feb – Finance ministry

10:11 02.03.2020
PM Honcharuk's resignation letter not tabled to Parliament yet – Razumkov

PM Honcharuk's resignation letter not tabled to Parliament yet – Razumkov

13:05 24.02.2020
Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

12:47 17.02.2020
First deputy chairman of Rada announces final version of referendum bill

First deputy chairman of Rada announces final version of referendum bill

14:52 07.02.2020
Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

11:28 05.02.2020
Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

10:08 05.02.2020
Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. provides Ukraine with medical, humanitarian assistance for over $12 mln to combat COVID-19 – embassy

Zelensky appoints Nayev Joint Forces Commander

Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

MP Hanna Skorokhod diagnosed with COVID-19

No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

U.S. provides Ukraine with medical, humanitarian assistance for over $12 mln to combat COVID-19 – embassy

Zelensky appoints Nayev Joint Forces Commander

Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

MP Hanna Skorokhod diagnosed with COVID-19

No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine not considering default, waiting for help from IMF, including for fighting COVID-19 – Zelensky's spokeswoman

Ukraine has 311 COVID-19 cases, 8 coronavirus-related deaths; 5 people have recovered – Health ministry

G7 ambassadors back reforms pursuing by Kyiv aimed at expanding IMF help for Ukraine

Kyiv's court rules to arrest Kozhara under murder cases with possibility of posting bail

Three patients with COVID-19 recovered in Chernivtsi region, condition of others hasn't worsened over the day - Regional administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD