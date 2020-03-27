G7 ambassadors back reforms pursuing by Kyiv aimed at expanding IMF help for Ukraine

The G7 ambassadors in Ukraine welcome a statement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the potential expansion of its assistance for Ukraine and support the economic reforms in the country.

"The G7 Ambassadors welcome the IMF statement on potentially expanding its assistance for Ukraine and reiterate our support for the government in its efforts to approve necessary legislation. We stand by President Zelensky and the government of Ukraine as they work to address the coronavirus crisis and continue pursuing the important reforms that will transform Ukraine's economy and attract international investment," G7 ambassadors said on their Twitter microblog on Friday.

As reported, Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva reported on a very good progress in negotiations with Ukrainian authorities about the new EFF program and the possibility of its increase in case of adoption of bills on the land market and regulation of banking activities (the so-called anti-Kolomoisky bill No. 3260).