Measures taken against COVID-19 outbreak shouldn't become additional obstacle to full, unimpeded access of SMM throughout Ukraine's territory – OSCE SMM

The measures taken by the parties to the conflict in Donbas should not become an additional obstacle to the full and unhindered access of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to the entire territory of Ukraine, said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine Heidi Grau.

"Joining the Statement by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, I also call on the sides to exert their utmost efforts to ensure that measures taken against the coronavirus outbreak do not become an additional obstacle to the full and unimpeded access of the SMM throughout the territory of Ukraine in accordance with its mandate," she indicated in a press statement following the meeting of the TCG and its working subgroups in a video conference format on March 26.

Grau noted that the unhindered crossing of the line of contact is also important for the activities of international humanitarian organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

She also called on the sides to the conflict to respond to UN Secretary-General's A. Guterres appeal for a global ceasefire in connection with the coronavirus outbreak to stop all military hostilities and impose a cessation of fire.