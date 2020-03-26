Facts

16:21 26.03.2020

Cabinet renames Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports into Ministry of Culture and Information Policy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has renamed the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports into the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Corresponding decision was adopted by resolution No. 238 of March 23.

Also, by resolution No. 231 of March 23, the government amended acts that related to the activities of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, replacing the name of the department with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers abolished all the functions of this ministry, which related to youth and sports.

As reported, on March 4, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Vadym Gutzeit as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

