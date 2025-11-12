Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
17:44 12.11.2025

Ministry of Culture, together with Google, to conduct training for civil servants on use of AI

1 min read
The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, in cooperation with Google Ukraine, is launching a training program for civil servants dedicated to the practical use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the work of the public sector.

"The initiative is part of the 'Artificial Intelligence for the Public Sector' training series that Google is conducting for Ukrainian authorities. Following the successful completion of the initial training sessions for the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the CDTO Campus, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, the second cohort of participants welcomed the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine and the Association of Ukrainian Cities," the ministry stated.

The goal of the training is to help civil servants and municipal officials effectively and safely implement AI tools in their activities, including automating routine tasks, analyzing data, generating ideas, and improving communication with citizens.

It is expected that the participation of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine in the program will contribute to the development of digital competencies of cultural workers, as well as the introduction of innovative technologies in the field of preservation, management and popularization of cultural heritage.

Tags: #ministry_of_culture #google

