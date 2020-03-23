Health Minister Yemets calls on MPs to vote for introduction of emergency in Ukraine because of COVID-19

Minister of Health of Ukraine Illia Yemets has called on MPs to vote for the introduction of a state of emergency in the country due to the spread of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

"Minister of Health Illia Yemets has called on deputies to demonstrate willpower, not to be afraid, but to get together and vote for the introduction of a state of emergency for the sake of Ukrainians. All deputies must undergo rapid testing for coronavirus," the Ministry of Health said on Telegram on Monday.