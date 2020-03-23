Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal notes that in the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the world there is serious competition between countries for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and even for doctors.

"In fact, we are faced with great competition between countries for personal protective means, equipment, even for human resources. Countries are competing even for doctors today," he said in the Svoboda Slova Savika Shustera (Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster) program on the air of Ukraine TV Channel on Friday night.

Shmyhal emphasized that the tense situation is now observed in many countries. There is the lack of drugs, masks, equipment.