Facts

10:00 23.03.2020

Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

1 min read
Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal notes that in the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the world there is serious competition between countries for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and even for doctors.

"In fact, we are faced with great competition between countries for personal protective means, equipment, even for human resources. Countries are competing even for doctors today," he said in the Svoboda Slova Savika Shustera (Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster) program on the air of Ukraine TV Channel on Friday night.

Shmyhal emphasized that the tense situation is now observed in many countries. There is the lack of drugs, masks, equipment.

Tags: #covid_19 #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:51 23.03.2020
Health Minister Yemets calls on MPs to vote for introduction of emergency in Ukraine because of COVID-19

Health Minister Yemets calls on MPs to vote for introduction of emergency in Ukraine because of COVID-19

13:12 23.03.2020
SAPO registers case on possible malfeasance by Cabinet during Jan/Feb involving COVID-19 prevention

SAPO registers case on possible malfeasance by Cabinet during Jan/Feb involving COVID-19 prevention

11:52 23.03.2020
Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

10:47 23.03.2020
Health minister wants to introduce state of emergency in Ukraine

Health minister wants to introduce state of emergency in Ukraine

09:46 23.03.2020
Plane with batch of tests to detect COVID-19 arrives in Ukraine from China – President's Office

Plane with batch of tests to detect COVID-19 arrives in Ukraine from China – President's Office

09:25 23.03.2020
Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

15:00 21.03.2020
Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

12:20 21.03.2020
Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

10:40 17.03.2020
Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

17:20 11.03.2020
Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Minister Yemets calls on MPs to vote for introduction of emergency in Ukraine because of COVID-19

Judge in MH17 trial gives Pulatov's lawyer time to prepare for hearing on June 8, grants access to case materials to lawyers for deceased passengers

SAPO registers case on possible malfeasance by Cabinet during Jan/Feb involving COVID-19 prevention

Health minister wants to introduce state of emergency in Ukraine

No casualties reported amid three enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Judge in MH17 trial gives Pulatov's lawyer time to prepare for hearing on June 8, grants access to case materials to lawyers for deceased passengers

No casualties reported amid three enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Seventy-three COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine – Public Health Center

Enemy attacks Ukrainian positions near Novhorodske, Krasnohorivka, Novotroyitske in Donbas

Klitschko urges govt, border guard service to ensure self-isolation of Ukrainians arriving in country

Klitschko: Only critical sphere employees will have access to public transport in Kyiv with special passes from March 23

Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Kyiv allocates UAH 260 mln to counter COVID-19 spread – Klitschko

Kyiv suspends passenger transportation from March 22

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD