Klitschko urges govt, border guard service to ensure self-isolation of Ukrainians arriving in country

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has called on the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to ensure self-isolation of Ukrainians, who have been arriving in the country lately.

"I would like to address separately the government and the border guard service. In these days, when planes with Ukrainians are arriving from abroad, tough control must introduced to make sure that these people would stay home for two weeks," Klitschko said in his video message on Saturday.