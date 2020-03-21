Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

A TV linkup will be held next week for Chinese doctors to share experience of fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) with Ukrainian colleagues, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are preparing for further worsening of the situation with the spread of coronavirus. I have had a phone conversation with Ambassador of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong. I addressed him with a request for practical assistance in overcoming the disease," Shmyhal said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

China kindly agreed to hold a TV linkup for Chinese doctors to share their experience of fight against COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues, he said.

"The TV linkup is preliminarily scheduled for Tuesday. I am sincerely grateful to Mr. Xianrong and China for their support," the prime minister said.