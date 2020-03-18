Zelensky agrees with ICRC on supplies of medical equipment, medication to fight covid-19 in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone talk with President of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said about the importance of cooperation between Ukraine and ICRC counter coronavirus pandemic.

"It was agreed with the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide Ukraine with an appropriate medical equipment and medication at the request of our state, formed on behalf of Volodymyr Zelensky," a press service of the President's Office reported.