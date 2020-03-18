UK will never recognize Crimea's annexation - Ambassador Simmons about Putin's trip to peninsula

The UK has not and will not recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia, said British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons.

"Crimea has a visitor coming today. So now feels like a good time for a reminder that Russia unlawfully annexed Crimea from Ukraine six years ago. And the UK does not, and will not, recognize this illegal act," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin's press service announced that the Russian president would make a working trip to the Crimean peninsula.