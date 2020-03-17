Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

Some 12,000 beds have been prepared for potential coronavirus infected (COVID-19) patients, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Some 12,000 beds in the infectious diseases departments have been prepared," Shmyhal said during an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to him, before the end of this week the first batch of tests will be delivered to Ukraine – 10 million quick tests, which give 99.99% accuracy.

He also said that the Cabinet of Ministers is considering the issue of social support for doctors who are struggling with coronavirus infection.

"Instructions were given to calculate and provide financial and material incentives for those doctors who will work directly with the coronavirus. In the future, we will use all measures to protect and support doctors," he said.