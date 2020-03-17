Facts

10:40 17.03.2020

Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

1 min read
Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

Some 12,000 beds have been prepared for potential coronavirus infected (COVID-19) patients, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Some 12,000 beds in the infectious diseases departments have been prepared," Shmyhal said during an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to him, before the end of this week the first batch of tests will be delivered to Ukraine – 10 million quick tests, which give 99.99% accuracy.

He also said that the Cabinet of Ministers is considering the issue of social support for doctors who are struggling with coronavirus infection.

"Instructions were given to calculate and provide financial and material incentives for those doctors who will work directly with the coronavirus. In the future, we will use all measures to protect and support doctors," he said.

Tags: #coronavirus #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:08 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

14:00 17.03.2020
Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

10:41 17.03.2020
Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

09:28 17.03.2020
One million 'express tests' for COVID-19 to be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday due to China, benefactors – Zelensky

One million 'express tests' for COVID-19 to be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday due to China, benefactors – Zelensky

19:25 16.03.2020
Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

19:24 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

18:42 16.03.2020
As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

18:42 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

18:40 16.03.2020
Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

18:14 16.03.2020
Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

LATEST

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Checkpoints in Crimea closed until April 3 for some categories of citizens - Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs

Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

Preventative measure for Handziuk's murder suspect Levin to be decided on March 17, prosecutors ask for detention – PGO

Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

Some 3,400 Ukrainians arrive home from Poland on bus – State Border Service

Cabinet instructs Health Ministry to provide temporary cessation of planned operations and hospitalizations

Zelensky about restrictions on transport services: Priority is human lives, work goes next

Large business will set up separate fund, we will long for about UAH 12-13 bln for medicine and other things

Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD