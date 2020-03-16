Kyiv tightens restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread

Measures are tightened in Kyiv to prevent the spread of coronavirus starting from March 17, the press service for the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said

"Maximal restrictions are imposed in Kyiv from March 17 on people's travel between the city of Kyiv and other populated areas of Ukraine, cultural, sports, social, religious and other events attended by large numbers of people, the work of public catering establishments. Fast-food establishments, restaurants, cafes, and bars will not [work]. They can take online orders for food delivery. Shopping centers will not work either. With the exception of food and household stores and pharmacies," the report said.

The work of sports complexes and halls, public services facilities, SPA salons, beauty salons, saunas, beauty parlors, massage parlors, hairdressers, tattoo parlors, as well as entertainment venues – discos, night clubs, computer clubs, is temporarily suspended. The restriction on holding mass events remains.

The restriction on holding mass events remains. Gas stations, banks and ATMs will continue to operate. The use of public transport is also not limited, but Kiev is urged not to move around the city unless absolutely necessary. Subway passengers are asked to use medical masks.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that the city government will continue to work normally and will ensure the life and security of citizens.

"Departments of the Kyiv City State Administration were given requirements for the temporary cancellation of deliberative and collegial meetings, public hearings, personal appointments of citizens. The Center for Providing Administrative Services – if necessary, will accept citizens, but by prior online registration," the statement says.

"The city will take care of providing socially vulnerable groups of the population, especially single elderly people, with food and basic necessities – they will be delivered to their homes," said Klitschko.

At the same time, managers of enterprises, institutions and organizations, regardless of ownership and subordination, called for the maximum transfer of personnel to remote access, as well as the introduction of a preventive monitoring regime for employees who visited countries of infectious risk.