17:31 14.03.2020

Temporary ban on mass events isn't encroachment on constitutional right to protest, it is care of Ukrainians' health

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stresses that a temporary ban on holding mass events in Ukraine is not an encroachment on the freedom of peaceful assembly, but the government's care of its citizens.

"I also want to respond to some politicians. If we were afraid of public opinion, afraid of rallies - we would not open Bankova Street. The temporary ban on mass events is not an encroachment on the constitutional right to protest, it is the care of the health of Ukrainians," the president said in his video address to Ukrainian people posted on his Facebook page on Friday night.

"Let the situation stabilize, the incidence of a disease decline - and then you are free to protest," Zelensky noted.

