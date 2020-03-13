Facts

16:05 13.03.2020

UIA suspends flights from Kyiv to Rome, Milan

1 min read
UIA suspends flights from Kyiv to Rome, Milan

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) over the worsening of the situation in Italy regarding the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 suspends flights from Kyiv to Rome and Milan.

The press service of the airline reported that PS305/306 flights PS305/306 between Kyiv and Rome will be annulled in the period from March 15 2020 through April 8, 2020.

UIA said that PS311/312 flights between Kyiv and Milan will be canceled between March 15, 2020 and April 14, 2020

PS335/336 flights between Kyiv and Venice were canceled for the period from March 12, 2020 through April 12, 2020.

Passengers of canceled flights can apply for new booking or return of funds for the ticket at the place where it was purchased.

Tags: #uia #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:06 13.03.2020
Ukraine to close border to foreigners for 2 weeks in 2 days – NSDC secretary

Ukraine to close border to foreigners for 2 weeks in 2 days – NSDC secretary

12:50 13.03.2020
G20 countries to facilitate development of coronavirus vaccines - statement

G20 countries to facilitate development of coronavirus vaccines - statement

11:59 13.03.2020
Zelensky declares inadmissibility of making money off situation with COVID-19, overpricing tests

Zelensky declares inadmissibility of making money off situation with COVID-19, overpricing tests

19:21 12.03.2020
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine's Zhytomyr, Сhernivtsi regions – Health Ministry

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine's Zhytomyr, Сhernivtsi regions – Health Ministry

18:03 12.03.2020
Ukraine will close about 70% of all border crossing points soon

Ukraine will close about 70% of all border crossing points soon

17:01 12.03.2020
UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

13:04 12.03.2020
Kyiv starts preparing for second evacuation of Ukrainians from China – FM

Kyiv starts preparing for second evacuation of Ukrainians from China – FM

10:54 12.03.2020
Health Ministry purchases over 19,000 express test kits for COVID-19

Health Ministry purchases over 19,000 express test kits for COVID-19

10:30 12.03.2020
Business in Ukraine limiting trips, visits of offices by non-employees, testing remote work over COVID-19

Business in Ukraine limiting trips, visits of offices by non-employees, testing remote work over COVID-19

14:37 11.03.2020
Ukrainian govt suggests limiting mass events for three weeks, cancel classes at educational institutions

Ukrainian govt suggests limiting mass events for three weeks, cancel classes at educational institutions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to close border to foreigners for 2 weeks in 2 days – NSDC secretary

Zelensky declares inadmissibility of making money off situation with COVID-19, overpricing tests

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine's Zhytomyr, Сhernivtsi regions – Health Ministry

Court settles Portnov's claim to suspend decision of Kyiv City Council on celebration of anniversaries of OUN-UPA members

Ukraine will close about 70% of all border crossing points soon

LATEST

Border crossing points with large goods flows to remain open

Court settles Portnov's claim to suspend decision of Kyiv City Council on celebration of anniversaries of OUN-UPA members

Ukraine discusses restriction of air travel with Germany and France

Transitional administration oversees de-communization of Donbas, Crimea after de-occupation – Drobovych

Sides to give TCG list of people slated for mutual release, and as soon as possible – Zelensky's Office

Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

Ukraine de facto suspends flight connection with Italy – PM

Zelensky appoints Roman Hryschenko as Sumy region governor – decree

Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD