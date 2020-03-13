UIA suspends flights from Kyiv to Rome, Milan

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) over the worsening of the situation in Italy regarding the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 suspends flights from Kyiv to Rome and Milan.

The press service of the airline reported that PS305/306 flights PS305/306 between Kyiv and Rome will be annulled in the period from March 15 2020 through April 8, 2020.

UIA said that PS311/312 flights between Kyiv and Milan will be canceled between March 15, 2020 and April 14, 2020

PS335/336 flights between Kyiv and Venice were canceled for the period from March 12, 2020 through April 12, 2020.

Passengers of canceled flights can apply for new booking or return of funds for the ticket at the place where it was purchased.