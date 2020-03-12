Kyiv starts preparing for second evacuation of Ukrainians from China – FM

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has reported about preparations for the second wave of evacuation of the citizens of Ukraine from Wuhan, which is on quarantine amid coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, and said that as for now ten Ukrainians said about their desire to be evacuated.

"Foreign Ministry of Ukraine together with the Infrastructure Ministry starts preparation for the second evacuation of our citizens from China. Now the embassy of Ukraine knows about 41 citizens, who now are in Wuhan. Ten of them said they wish to be evacuated," Kuleba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He addressed to the media representatives to inform about the start of preparation for evacuation and urged all citizens of Ukraine, who now in Wuhan, to report about the evacuation of those, who may long for it.

"If someone else apart from these ten needs to be evacuated, I ask you to contact the Ukrainian Embassy in China, which will compile the final list," the minister said.

According to him, information on further details of the evacuation will be provided later. "Now we are starting the process of preparing for this step," he said.