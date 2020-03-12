Transitional administration oversees de-communization of Donbas, Crimea after de-occupation – Drobovych

Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINM) Head Anton Drobovych has said a transitional regime should oversee implementation of legislation on de-communization in Russia-occupied Donbas and Crimea after de-occupation.

"Transitional justice projects for the regions that will be integrated back after de-occupation are being actively discussed. Accordingly, I think that the implementation of the legislation on de-communization should also have some kind of transitional regime," Drobovych said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to the question of what will happen with the de-communization of the temporarily occupied territories after de-occupation.

According to him, the authorities should have developed decisions and recommendations on how to work with public space in those territories.

"It is obvious that the most outspoken elements of communist propaganda should be removed from the public space in the near future after de-occupation. But all the same, we must develop such mechanisms that this is civilized, clearly spoken correctly with society. We cannot do this without discussion, otherwise it could lead to a public explosion," he said.

Regarding the law on condemnation of communist and national-socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and the prohibition of propaganda of their symbols, he said "this is a good and high-quality law, and it is enough to comply with the norms."

"Perhaps some changes are worth making, especially to expand the number of Nazi symbols, but regarding the work with local authorities, I would not have contributed anything. I am not at all in favor of the law prescribing certain things in detail or regulating coercion," Drobovych said.

As reported, at the end of February, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korynevych said that a document on the national model of transitional justice was ready. He noted that it is necessary to start talking about local transitional justice and opinion leaders in order to make it clear that this is the right way out of the armed conflict and return to peaceful life.