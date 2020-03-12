Facts

11:44 12.03.2020

Transitional administration oversees de-communization of Donbas, Crimea after de-occupation – Drobovych

2 min read
Transitional administration oversees de-communization of Donbas, Crimea after de-occupation – Drobovych

Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINM) Head Anton Drobovych has said a transitional regime should oversee implementation of legislation on de-communization in Russia-occupied Donbas and Crimea after de-occupation.

"Transitional justice projects for the regions that will be integrated back after de-occupation are being actively discussed. Accordingly, I think that the implementation of the legislation on de-communization should also have some kind of transitional regime," Drobovych said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to the question of what will happen with the de-communization of the temporarily occupied territories after de-occupation.

According to him, the authorities should have developed decisions and recommendations on how to work with public space in those territories.

"It is obvious that the most outspoken elements of communist propaganda should be removed from the public space in the near future after de-occupation. But all the same, we must develop such mechanisms that this is civilized, clearly spoken correctly with society. We cannot do this without discussion, otherwise it could lead to a public explosion," he said.

Regarding the law on condemnation of communist and national-socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and the prohibition of propaganda of their symbols, he said "this is a good and high-quality law, and it is enough to comply with the norms."

"Perhaps some changes are worth making, especially to expand the number of Nazi symbols, but regarding the work with local authorities, I would not have contributed anything. I am not at all in favor of the law prescribing certain things in detail or regulating coercion," Drobovych said.

As reported, at the end of February, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korynevych said that a document on the national model of transitional justice was ready. He noted that it is necessary to start talking about local transitional justice and opinion leaders in order to make it clear that this is the right way out of the armed conflict and return to peaceful life.

Tags: #de_occupation #drobovych #uinm #crimea #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:56 11.03.2020
Ukrainian FM on searches at Crimean Tatars' homes: Occupying state's human rights violations database grows, world's response will be appropriate

Ukrainian FM on searches at Crimean Tatars' homes: Occupying state's human rights violations database grows, world's response will be appropriate

14:27 10.03.2020
Crimean Tatars may refuse from participation in Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange – Dzhemilev

Crimean Tatars may refuse from participation in Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange – Dzhemilev

15:48 07.03.2020
Ukraine not mulling possibility of resuming water supply to occupied Crimea – Kuleba

Ukraine not mulling possibility of resuming water supply to occupied Crimea – Kuleba

18:19 06.03.2020
Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

09:27 06.03.2020
Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

12:30 04.03.2020
Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

11:23 29.02.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

18:48 27.02.2020
Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

15:50 27.02.2020
Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

12:54 26.02.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court settles Portnov's claim to suspend decision of Kyiv City Council on celebration of anniversaries of OUN-UPA members

Ukraine will close about 70% of all border crossing points soon

Ukraine discusses restriction of air travel with Germany and France

Kyiv starts preparing for second evacuation of Ukrainians from China – FM

Sides to give TCG list of people slated for mutual release, and as soon as possible – Zelensky's Office

LATEST

Court settles Portnov's claim to suspend decision of Kyiv City Council on celebration of anniversaries of OUN-UPA members

Ukraine will close about 70% of all border crossing points soon

Ukraine discusses restriction of air travel with Germany and France

Kyiv starts preparing for second evacuation of Ukrainians from China – FM

Health Ministry purchases over 19,000 express test kits for COVID-19

Sides to give TCG list of people slated for mutual release, and as soon as possible – Zelensky's Office

Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

Ukraine de facto suspends flight connection with Italy – PM

Zelensky appoints Roman Hryschenko as Sumy region governor – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD