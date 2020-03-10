Enemy attacks positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas, battle is over – Defense ministry

Russia-backed forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in Donetsk direction in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas on March 10, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine reported on its website.

According to the report, the enemy was shelled the JFO's positions using weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, in particular, 120mm mortars, as well as used grenade launchers of the various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

"Now the battle is over. To suppress enemy fire, the JFO's units used the available weapons and gave the Russian invaders an adequate response," reads the report.