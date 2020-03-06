Facts

18:19 06.03.2020

Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

The commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has ordered to introduce temporary restrictions for passing the entry and exit checkpoints in Donbas from 07:00 on March 7, 2020, in connection with the spreading of acute respiratory diseases, which could be possibly caused by coronavirus (COVID-19), in the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"All persons crossing the contact line through the checkpoints will undergo the procedures of examination and body temperature screening. If any signs similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 are found, restrictions will be applied to such persons with the aim of protecting their health and preventing possible spread of coronavirus to the territory of Ukraine," JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Friday.

