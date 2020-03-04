Facts

16:48 04.03.2020

Ukrainians become national minority in supervisory boards of state companies – Zelensky

 Ukrainians have become a national minority in the supervisory boards of state-owned companies, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated.

"With all due respect to our international partners, with all thanks for their help, the citizens of our country in the supervisory boards of our enterprises today feel like a national minority," he said.

"We do not question the transparency or efficiency of work of foreigners. No. Their contribution to the fight against corruption is only a matter of justice and our sense of subjectivity," the president emphasized.

