Facts

20:36 25.06.2024

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

1 min read
Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a plan for ensuring life in the front-line territories where hostilities are taking place.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the document defines priority measures to stabilize the livelihoods of the population in certain territories where hostilities are taking place.

In particular, the plan consists of two chapters, the first of which involves ensuring the livelihoods of the population. It talks about humanitarian response; economic and transport security; medical and social sphere; electronic communication; housing and utility services.

The second chapter of the plan concerns the evacuation algorithm: updating information about the possible number of evacuees; developing evacuation plans and updating existing ones; clarification of organizational measures for evacuation; ensuring accommodation and life support for evacuees (expanding places of temporary residence, establishing military housing service for housing the evacuated population).

Tags: #support #cabinet #plan

MORE ABOUT

15:04 22.06.2024
Partners to take more steps to support Ukraine in coming weeks – U.S. Under Secretary of State

Partners to take more steps to support Ukraine in coming weeks – U.S. Under Secretary of State

21:13 11.06.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

20:45 27.05.2024
Association of IT Enterprises asks govt to create conditions for import of devices supporting WiFi 7 standard

Association of IT Enterprises asks govt to create conditions for import of devices supporting WiFi 7 standard

14:43 27.05.2024
Macron warns world against weakening support for Ukraine – media

Macron warns world against weakening support for Ukraine – media

09:55 24.05.2024
International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

19:32 22.05.2024
Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

17:31 07.05.2024
First multiservice space will provide “one-stop shop” support to forcibly displaced and other war-affected people in Kharkiv city

First multiservice space will provide “one-stop shop” support to forcibly displaced and other war-affected people in Kharkiv city

18:03 15.04.2024
Kuleba, Norwegian FM discuss expanding program to support Ukraine

Kuleba, Norwegian FM discuss expanding program to support Ukraine

21:08 12.04.2024
URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

20:08 12.04.2024
Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

LATEST

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

AD
AD
AD
AD