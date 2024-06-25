Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a plan for ensuring life in the front-line territories where hostilities are taking place.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the document defines priority measures to stabilize the livelihoods of the population in certain territories where hostilities are taking place.

In particular, the plan consists of two chapters, the first of which involves ensuring the livelihoods of the population. It talks about humanitarian response; economic and transport security; medical and social sphere; electronic communication; housing and utility services.

The second chapter of the plan concerns the evacuation algorithm: updating information about the possible number of evacuees; developing evacuation plans and updating existing ones; clarification of organizational measures for evacuation; ensuring accommodation and life support for evacuees (expanding places of temporary residence, establishing military housing service for housing the evacuated population).