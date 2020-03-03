Facts

16:46 03.03.2020

G7 ambassadors support prosecutor's office reform – PGO

1 min read
G7 ambassadors support prosecutor's office reform – PGO

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka told the ambassadors of the G7 countries about the reform of the prosecution authorities in Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General's reports.

"When discussing the changes in the system of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, the ambassadors supported the reform and drew attention to the importance of the constancy and progressiveness of the processes that are taking place. Riaboshapka said that this is a comprehensive and lengthy reform that already yields first results," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a message.

It says that the first result of the reform was the optimization of the central apparatus - the Prosecutor General's Office, which is currently undergoing personnel selection.

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General's reminds about the start of certification of prosecutors of regional prosecutor's offices on March 2.

Tags: #g7 #pgo #prosecutor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:54 03.03.2020
G7 ambassadors to meet with Prosecutor General Riaboshapka today

G7 ambassadors to meet with Prosecutor General Riaboshapka today

11:24 24.02.2020
Law enforcers raid buildings of SOE Ukroboronservice

Law enforcers raid buildings of SOE Ukroboronservice

12:54 10.02.2020
G7 ambassadors emphasize that appointment, dismissal of NABU, SAPO leadership should take place according to established laws

G7 ambassadors emphasize that appointment, dismissal of NABU, SAPO leadership should take place according to established laws

17:23 07.02.2020
PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

18:39 05.02.2020
No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

17:29 15.01.2020
Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

13:34 09.01.2020
Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

16:39 08.01.2020
G7 offers condolences to families of perished on UIA flight crashed near Tehran

G7 offers condolences to families of perished on UIA flight crashed near Tehran

17:42 28.12.2019
PGO confirms ex-Berkut riot policemen on prisoner exchange lists – media

PGO confirms ex-Berkut riot policemen on prisoner exchange lists – media

15:09 26.12.2019
PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court in Greece releases Melnychuk from custody - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Two servicemen injured, another three with combat wounds amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas

Interpol to review Russia's request to put on wanted list, arrest Aidar battalion first commander Melnychuk in Greece

Ukraine doesn't want to delay next Normandy-format meeting

Korniyenko: We must systematically, institutionally review what government is doing

LATEST

Court in Greece releases Melnychuk from custody - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Two servicemen injured, another three with combat wounds amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas

Interpol to review Russia's request to put on wanted list, arrest Aidar battalion first commander Melnychuk in Greece

Ukraine doesn't want to delay next Normandy-format meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms detention of ex-volunteer battalion commander in Greece

Korniyenko: We must systematically, institutionally review what government is doing

Health Ministry expects results of four more tests for Chinese coronavirus, all eight tests taken earlier negative – Liashko

One KIA, seven WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Honcharuk about personnel changes in Cabinet: It's early to talk whom we plan to replace

Honcharuk denies tendering his resignation, awaiting consultations with president and parliament

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD