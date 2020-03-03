G7 ambassadors support prosecutor's office reform – PGO

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka told the ambassadors of the G7 countries about the reform of the prosecution authorities in Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General's reports.

"When discussing the changes in the system of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, the ambassadors supported the reform and drew attention to the importance of the constancy and progressiveness of the processes that are taking place. Riaboshapka said that this is a comprehensive and lengthy reform that already yields first results," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a message.

It says that the first result of the reform was the optimization of the central apparatus - the Prosecutor General's Office, which is currently undergoing personnel selection.

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General's reminds about the start of certification of prosecutors of regional prosecutor's offices on March 2.