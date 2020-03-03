Court in Greece releases Melnychuk from custody - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

The court has released from custody ex-commander of the battalion Aidar, MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation Serhiy Melnychuk, who was detained in Greece on Sunday, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko on his Facebook page.

"An hour ago, by the decision of the Greek court, Serhiy Melnychuk was released from custody and can freely leave the territory of the European Union," the message reads.