Facts

15:25 29.02.2020

Staff issues to be discussed as well at extraordinary Rada meeting

2 min read
Staff issues to be discussed as well at extraordinary Rada meeting

The Verkhovna Rada at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, March 4, will also discuss staff issues, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia has said.

"Indeed, there are now such demands in the Cabinet that an economic crisis is approaching, it seems, there are signs, there is a possibility of a coronavirus epidemic, and the Cabinet must be turned, in fact, into headquarters. In order for this to become headquarters, several staff decisions must be made. We want to strengthen the Cabinet of Ministers, make it more efficient, more experienced... to attract someone and someone should be removed," he said during the YouTube broadcast of the Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster program on the Ukraine TV channel on Friday.

Arakhamia confirmed that he knew who he was talking about, but refused to give the names of these officials.

In addition, he said, the bills on defense, which have been on the parliament's agenda for three weeks but have not been considered due to the blocking of the Verkhovna Rada, will be considered at the meeting.

"And the third reason is that there was an interim report of the government, but everyone has been waiting for six months, "spring has come – there are no landings [in jail]." We need to hear the reports of law enforcement agencies. We also planned this for this extraordinary meeting," Arakhamia said.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #arakhamia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:09 11.02.2020
Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

12:16 17.01.2020
Ukrainian PM says govt to keep working as usual until president decides on his resignation

Ukrainian PM says govt to keep working as usual until president decides on his resignation

17:29 15.01.2020
Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

11:43 05.12.2019
Verkhovna Rada calls parliaments of NATO member states to ask its foreign affairs chiefs to speed up providing MAP to Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada calls parliaments of NATO member states to ask its foreign affairs chiefs to speed up providing MAP to Ukraine

15:10 04.12.2019
Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

16:17 03.12.2019
Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

16:57 26.11.2019
NEQSOL seeks to invest $400 mln in Vodafone Ukraine, mulling other investment projects in Ukraine – MP Arakhamia

NEQSOL seeks to invest $400 mln in Vodafone Ukraine, mulling other investment projects in Ukraine – MP Arakhamia

12:03 20.11.2019
Zelensky believes that young, 'fresh' people should work in Rada

Zelensky believes that young, 'fresh' people should work in Rada

17:16 13.11.2019
Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

12:42 13.11.2019
Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Culture Ministry, Finance Ministry take decision to approach funding to prevent suspension of UA: Suspilne broadcasting – Borodiansky

Poroshenko arrives for questioning

Some 83% of Ukrainians don't see govt's success in fight against corruption in highest echelons of power - KIIS opinion poll

Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

Court closes criminal cases against Vilkul, Kolesnikov due to expiry of statute on limitations

LATEST

One more patient suspected of being infected with coronavirus taken to hospital in Chernivtsi region

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

Culture Ministry, Finance Ministry take decision to approach funding to prevent suspension of UA: Suspilne broadcasting – Borodiansky

NATO shouldn't intervene in situation in Idlib - Luxembourgish FM

Ukrainian woman from Diamond Princess cruise liner infected with coronavirus discharged from Japanese hospital

Poroshenko arrives for questioning

Probable infectious patients with coronavirus to be transported by special ambulance helicopter

Kharkiv city council renames Hryhorenko Avenue in honor of Marshal Zhukov again

Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

Some 83% of Ukrainians don't see govt's success in fight against corruption in highest echelons of power - KIIS opinion poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD