Staff issues to be discussed as well at extraordinary Rada meeting

The Verkhovna Rada at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, March 4, will also discuss staff issues, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia has said.

"Indeed, there are now such demands in the Cabinet that an economic crisis is approaching, it seems, there are signs, there is a possibility of a coronavirus epidemic, and the Cabinet must be turned, in fact, into headquarters. In order for this to become headquarters, several staff decisions must be made. We want to strengthen the Cabinet of Ministers, make it more efficient, more experienced... to attract someone and someone should be removed," he said during the YouTube broadcast of the Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster program on the Ukraine TV channel on Friday.

Arakhamia confirmed that he knew who he was talking about, but refused to give the names of these officials.

In addition, he said, the bills on defense, which have been on the parliament's agenda for three weeks but have not been considered due to the blocking of the Verkhovna Rada, will be considered at the meeting.

"And the third reason is that there was an interim report of the government, but everyone has been waiting for six months, "spring has come – there are no landings [in jail]." We need to hear the reports of law enforcement agencies. We also planned this for this extraordinary meeting," Arakhamia said.