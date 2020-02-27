Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

The success of the current government in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine is noted by 25% of Ukrainians, the rest 70% said it was absent, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on February 21-25, 2020.

At the same time, in December last year, 40% of respondents declared the success of the authorities in this matter.

"In assessing the success of the authorities in resolving the conflict in Donbas, there was a deterioration compared to December: only 25% of respondents believe that the government is successful (in December it was 40%), and 70% - that it was unsuccessful (in December it was 50%)," says the KIIS.

The survey was conducted using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews) using a random selection of mobile phone numbers. The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 years and older) of Ukraine. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily uncontrolled by the Ukrainian authorities. During the survey, 1,500 interviews were conducted, the sampling error with a probability of 0.95 does not exceed 3%. The data of this study are compared with the results of KIIS surveys, which were conducted from December 15 to December 18, from November 22 to November 25, from November 4 to November 7, from October 9 to October 11, and from September 6 to September 19, 2019.