Facts

15:50 27.02.2020

Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

2 min read
Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

The success of the current government in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine is noted by 25% of Ukrainians, the rest 70% said it was absent, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on February 21-25, 2020.

At the same time, in December last year, 40% of respondents declared the success of the authorities in this matter.

"In assessing the success of the authorities in resolving the conflict in Donbas, there was a deterioration compared to December: only 25% of respondents believe that the government is successful (in December it was 40%), and 70% - that it was unsuccessful (in December it was 50%)," says the KIIS.

The survey was conducted using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews) using a random selection of mobile phone numbers. The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 years and older) of Ukraine. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily uncontrolled by the Ukrainian authorities. During the survey, 1,500 interviews were conducted, the sampling error with a probability of 0.95 does not exceed 3%. The data of this study are compared with the results of KIIS surveys, which were conducted from December 15 to December 18, from November 22 to November 25, from November 4 to November 7, from October 9 to October 11, and from September 6 to September 19, 2019.

Tags: #poll #donbas #kiis
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 26.02.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

10:58 25.02.2020
Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

13:34 19.02.2020
Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

09:49 18.02.2020
Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

14:11 15.02.2020
Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

13:55 15.02.2020
Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

10:19 14.02.2020
Kyiv plans to take census in Donbas, Crimea using satellite

Kyiv plans to take census in Donbas, Crimea using satellite

12:21 13.02.2020
'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

11:27 12.02.2020
Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

14:45 11.02.2020
Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court closes criminal cases against Vilkul, Kolesnikov due to expiry of statute on limitations

Kuleba: Ukraine's joining NATO possible even while territories occupied

SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured, one with combat wound amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

LATEST

Court closes criminal cases against Vilkul, Kolesnikov due to expiry of statute on limitations

Denisova asks Russian counterpart to provide security for Ukrainian prisoner Yakymenko

Kuleba: Ukraine's joining NATO possible even while territories occupied

SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured, one with combat wound amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO

Tests of 89 Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan negative – NSDC secretary

Covid-19 coronavirus detected in 26-year old Ukrainian in Italy – media

Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD