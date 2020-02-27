Denisova asks Russian counterpart to provide security for Ukrainian prisoner Yakymenko

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has addressed to Russian Federation's ombudsperson Tatiana Moskalkova asking for taking measures to provide security and necessary medical aid to illegally convicted citizen of Ukraine Volodymyr Yakymenko.

"A citizen of Ukraine, who is illegally detained in the Federal Treasury Institution's correctional facility No. 4 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for Saratov region, they plan to transfer to the Federal state medical treatment and prophylactic institution 'Regional tuberculosis hospital No.1' of FPS of Russia for Saratov region supposedly for treatment. At the same time, the administration of the correctional colony threatens Volodymyr that he will be raped in this hospital," Denisova wrote on Facebook.

She noted that the transfer to the prison hospital and the threats were connected with Yakymenko's repeated appeals to her and representatives of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions, after which checks were conducted in the colony.

Also, despite repeated requests to conduct a medical examination and provide the necessary treatment for Yakymenko, Moskalkova has not been responding for more than three months.

"Because of this, I again appeal to the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, to immediately take measures to prevent harm to the physical and mental health of Vladimir Yakymenko, as well as to help ensure the safety and proper medical care of an illegally convicted citizen of Ukraine," wrote Denisova.

She also appealed to international human rights organizations and the diplomatic corps with a request to protect the rights of Yakymenko, in particular the right to life and personal integrity, which are guaranteed by international conventions.

As reported, Yakymenko was a taxi driver and activist of Avtomaidan before being illegally detained.

On June 11, 2017, Russian security forces detained Yakymenko when he crossed the admin border with annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian was accused of "transporting drugs", which the passenger allegedly put on him.

As a result, a Russian-controlled "court" of annexed Crimea sentenced a Ukrainian to 15.5 years in prison. Yakymenko was sent to the city of Pugachyov, Saratov region.

Denisova also reported Yakymenko's deteriorating health and torture, under which he was forced to sign a refusal to complete a medical examination.