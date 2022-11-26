Some 12 people released within another prisoner exchange – Yermak

Some 12 people were released as part of another prisoner exchange, including four Navy soldiers, two National Guardsmen, border guards, one from the territorial defense unit, as well as three civilians, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Another exchange of prisoners. We managed to release 12 of our people. Among them are four Navy soldiers, two National Guardsmen, border guards, one from the territorial defense unit, as well as three civilians - a spouse and a man who was considered missing. Among the military are two officers, as well as seven privates and sergeants. Warriors who defended Mariupol, Chornobyl nuclear power plant and Zmiyiny Island are going home," he wrote on Telegram.

Yermak noted that over the past week, 98 Ukrainians were released.