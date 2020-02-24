No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

None of coronavirus disease cases has been registered in Ukraine, Deputy Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko reported.

"As of today none of coronavirus infection cases has been registered today, none of positive samples of coronavirus presence in Ukraine has been revealed," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Liasko also said that nearly 12,000 beds in the infectious departments were prepared for possible breakout of the disease.

"There is a willingness to provide medical care in Ukraine, but our first priority is to prevent the virus from entering the territory of Ukraine," he said.

He assured that Ukraine was provided with diagnostic and test systems.