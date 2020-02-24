Public to be informed daily about health status of people being observed in Novi Sanzhary – Danilov

The health status of people evacuated from Wuhan last week and being observed in Novi Sanzhary health centre will be reported about daily, the public will also be informed about the results of coronavirus tests, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

"Firstly, every day we will report on their condition. Secondly, once in every three days medical samples of people being observed in Novi Sanzhary will be taken. The first sample was taken yesterday, and there will be first analyzes in the near future, and they will, surely, be public. We're not going to hide anything, because we have nothing to hide. The information should be public since the public must know what's going on," he said in an interview with TSN program on 1+1 TV channel on Sunday.

He assured that the authorities did not have a tactic of classified information related to the evacuation of Ukrainians.