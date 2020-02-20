Evacuees from Wuhan to be taken to Poltava region for observation

The Ukrainian and foreign citizens, who have been evacuated from China, will be transported to the Novi Sanzhary Medical Center of the National Guard of Ukraine in Poltava region for a two-week quarantine, the media liaison office of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"They will be taken to the Novi Sanzhary Medical Center of the National Guard of Ukraine by special vehicles of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine escorted by the police. […] They will spend 14 days under observation with a strict sanitary and epidemiologic supervision and safety precautions. Any illegal attempts to hinder the accommodation of the evacuees in the facility or violation of the observation regime will be restricted by the National Police and the National Guard in line with the legislation and the governmental headquarters' instructions," reads the statement.

The Interior Ministry said on Facebook that all evacuees from China on board of the plane, which landed at the Boryspil International Airport for refueling, were healthy. They will be supplied with meals and means of individual protection on board.

The ministry also said that there were 45 Ukrainian and 27 foreign citizens, as well as the crew and medical workers on board. The evacuees underwent numerous sanitary and epidemiologic examinations by the Chinese authorities before the boarding in China. During the intermediary landing in Almaty, Kazakhstan, they also underwent examinations, and professional doctors from the Health Ministry of Ukraine confirmed that the evacuees have no symptoms of the disease and are healthy.