Facts

10:50 20.02.2020

Evacuees from Wuhan to be taken to Poltava region for observation

2 min read
Evacuees from Wuhan to be taken to Poltava region for observation

The Ukrainian and foreign citizens, who have been evacuated from China, will be transported to the Novi Sanzhary Medical Center of the National Guard of Ukraine in Poltava region for a two-week quarantine, the media liaison office of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"They will be taken to the Novi Sanzhary Medical Center of the National Guard of Ukraine by special vehicles of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine escorted by the police. […] They will spend 14 days under observation with a strict sanitary and epidemiologic supervision and safety precautions. Any illegal attempts to hinder the accommodation of the evacuees in the facility or violation of the observation regime will be restricted by the National Police and the National Guard in line with the legislation and the governmental headquarters' instructions," reads the statement.

The Interior Ministry said on Facebook that all evacuees from China on board of the plane, which landed at the Boryspil International Airport for refueling, were healthy. They will be supplied with meals and means of individual protection on board.

The ministry also said that there were 45 Ukrainian and 27 foreign citizens, as well as the crew and medical workers on board. The evacuees underwent numerous sanitary and epidemiologic examinations by the Chinese authorities before the boarding in China. During the intermediary landing in Almaty, Kazakhstan, they also underwent examinations, and professional doctors from the Health Ministry of Ukraine confirmed that the evacuees have no symptoms of the disease and are healthy.

Tags: #evacuation #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:18 20.02.2020
Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

18:42 19.02.2020
All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

17:41 19.02.2020
Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

17:03 19.02.2020
China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

09:23 19.02.2020
Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

18:32 18.02.2020
SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

18:07 18.02.2020
Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

12:46 14.02.2020
Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

17:18 10.02.2020
Ukrainians evacuated from Hubei province will be held in quarantine in two rest houses in Kyiv region

Ukrainians evacuated from Hubei province will be held in quarantine in two rest houses in Kyiv region

13:29 10.02.2020
Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Chinese province of Hubei on Tuesday – embassy

Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Chinese province of Hubei on Tuesday – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

LATEST

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Ukrainian Danube Navigation introduces ultrasonic impact treatment technology – Infrastructure minister

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

Minister Dubilet claims corruption scheme during designing of software for e-excise stamps for medicines

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Govt approves provisions of Financial Supervision Office

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD