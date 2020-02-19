Refusal to admit Chinese citizens to Ukraine in 2020 were few, not connected with coronavirus

Denials of entry to Ukraine to Chinese citizens in 2020 were sporadic, and there are appropriate grounds for making such decisions, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"The refusals were few and should be understood correctly. There are various circumstances due to which a foreigner, including a Chinese citizen, cannot get into Ukraine: lack of documents or overstaying in Ukraine, or other restriction of his entry," State Border Guard Service Spokesman Andriy Demchenko said.

He pointed out that this has nothing to do with the coronavirus epidemic.

Demchenko said that in January-February 2019, around 6,000 Chinese citizens entered Ukraine. According to preliminary estimates, from the beginning of 2020, about 3,100 Chinese citizens entered Ukraine.

"February has not ended yet, but we can already talk about a decrease in the flow. A little more than 3,900 Chinese citizens have left Ukraine since the beginning of the year," he said.