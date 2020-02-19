Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

The plane of a special flight, on board of which citizens of Ukraine and foreign countries will be evacuated from the city of Wuhan in China, has flown out from the Boryspil International Airport, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"According to the plan, the plane will arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time on February 19," the prime minister wrote on the Telegram channel.

As reported, there are 84 Ukrainians in total in Wuhan, while 49 of them expressed a desire to be evacuated. Foreign citizens will also be evacuated, who will undergo observation in Ukraine.