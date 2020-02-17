Facts

18:50 17.02.2020

Oleksandrivska hospital cardiologists perform first mechanical heart implant – Kyiv administration

Cardiac surgeons of the Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital of Kyiv have performed the first mechanical heart implantation operation at its municipal medical institution, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) said.

“This cardiology department is one of the best departments in Ukraine, performing more than 2,000 heart operations in two years. The other day, a unique operation was performed on the implantation of a mechanical heart. Only a few such operations were performed in Ukraine at the Heart Institute. The operation was performed cardiac surgeons in the capital. This is the highest level of cardiology," the press service of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The cost of such an operation (including a mechanical heart and other consumables) is about UAH 5 million. The cost of a mechanical heart is UAH 4.5 million.

The operation was funded by the local budget in the framework of the program "Health of Kyiv."

