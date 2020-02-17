No laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus Covid-19 recorded in Ukraine – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports the absence of laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Ukraine.

"As of February 17, 2020, some 71,710 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 were registered in the world, of which 1,775 were fatal. Some 11,175 people have recovered. Not a single laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Ukraine," the Health Ministry said on Twitter on Monday.