Reports on meeting between Patrushev, Zelensky in Oman are classic example of fake news - Peskov

Information on a meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oman is a lie and a classic example of fake news, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"It's called lying in Russian, and fake news in English," Peskov told reporters, responding to a request to comment on this information.

"It is an absolutely classic example of fake news," he said.

When asked why he believes this information was disseminated, Peskov said he assumed it was a result of a provocation or was done for lucrative motives.