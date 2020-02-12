EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

The European Commission will keep up supporting Ukraine and considers its economic development as priority and highly on agenda, said European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

"I also brought the news on behalf of the new Commission that of course we stand by Ukraine and we will continue to insist on the full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements. We take no compromise when it comes to the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine and we will continue to stand by it…Another important signal from the new European Commission is that we consider economic cooperation and economic development of Ukraine as a high priority," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He emphasized that he welcomed the colossal work of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in trying to unblock the Minsk process.

"I think he did a very brave thing, and deserves praise for that. Because, I believe that the work that he is doing in this direction is very important," Varhelyi said.