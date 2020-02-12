Facts

17:55 12.02.2020

EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

1 min read
EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

The European Commission will keep up supporting Ukraine and considers its economic development as priority and highly on agenda, said European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

"I also brought the news on behalf of the new Commission that of course we stand by Ukraine and we will continue to insist on the full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements. We take no compromise when it comes to the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine and we will continue to stand by it…Another important signal from the new European Commission is that we consider economic cooperation and economic development of Ukraine as a high priority," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He emphasized that he welcomed the colossal work of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in trying to unblock the Minsk process.

"I think he did a very brave thing, and deserves praise for that. Because, I believe that the work that he is doing in this direction is very important," Varhelyi said.

Tags: #eu #varhelyi #commissioner
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:46 12.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:41 12.02.2020
With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:37 12.02.2020
European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

15:08 05.02.2020
Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

16:33 04.02.2020
Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

16:22 03.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

14:21 29.01.2020
EU to send EUR 10 mln for land reform as part of grant support of agriculture development in Ukraine

EU to send EUR 10 mln for land reform as part of grant support of agriculture development in Ukraine

10:54 29.01.2020
Ukraine, EU to focus on bringing to justice those responsible for fraud at PrivatBank, recovery of assets

Ukraine, EU to focus on bringing to justice those responsible for fraud at PrivatBank, recovery of assets

10:14 29.01.2020
EU High Representative Borrell intends to visit Donbas

EU High Representative Borrell intends to visit Donbas

18:49 28.01.2020
EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

LATEST

New Ukrainian administration's attempts to review Minsk Agreements failed – Poroshenko

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Savings on public procurement under adult oncology program for 2019 budget exceed $26 mln – Crown Agents

Yermak wants to make Ukraine "investment Mecca"

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

Zelensky: Maidan is the most complicated case in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD