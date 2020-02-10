Facts

16:57 10.02.2020

Court selects measure of restraint in form of own recognizance for Marusia Zvirobiy

Court selects measure of restraint in form of own recognizance for Marusia Zvirobiy

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has selected a measure of restraint in the form of own recognizance for Olena Sambul (Marusia Zvirobiy), a veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in Donbas, the Pryamiy television channel has reported.

According to the court ruling, Zvirobiy will have to wear an electronic control device (electronic bracelet). The investigator into the case filed a motion for selecting own recognizance as a measure of restraint.

At the same time, the Nash television channel reported that Zvirobiy also has to surrender her foreign passport, wear an electronic bracelet and appear when summoned by the investigator.

The court introduced the measure of restraint until April 9, 2020.

As reported, on November 26, 2019, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) sent a draft report to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on issuing a suspicion notice to a member of the European Solidary faction Sofia Fedyna and Marusia Zvirobiy for threating to murder President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The SBI noted that, according to preliminary information, on October 26, 2019, Fedyna and Zvirobiy, while in Lviv, carried out an online broadcast on YouTube video hosting and on Facebook, during which they made threats addressed to Zelensky related to his activities as president.

"It is qualified as a threat of murder against the president of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 346 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Threat or violence against a state or public figure which is punishable by deprivation of liberty for a term of up to five years," he said.

At the end of October, Zelensky spoke in raised tones while talking with volunteers in the city of Zolote, Luhansk region. After that, a broadcast was published on Facebook profile of Zvirobiy, as well as on the Facebook page of European Solidary Party faction Fedyna, who commented on Zelensky's trip to Zolote.

In addition to using profanity, Fedyna remarked: "A grenade can accidentally explode there, or there can be shelling."

MP Kachura (Servant of the People faction) filed a complaint with law enforcement bodies against Fedyna and Zvirobiy because of the uncouth statements about Zelensky, and on November 1, 2019, information from Kachura's complaint was entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

Interfax-Ukraine
