15:31 10.02.2020

European Commissioner Varhelyi to meet with President Zelensky during visit to Ukraine

European Commissioner Varhelyi to meet with President Zelensky during visit to Ukraine

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will make a visit to Ukraine on February 11-12 as the first Eastern Partnership country.

"During my visit I will discuss the comprehensive EU support that goes far beyond just financial support and technical assistance. My visit to Ukraine will also feed into our discussions at the upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council in March," the press service of the European Commission quoted Varhelyi as saying on Monday.

Varhelyi said that "Ukraine is not only a close neighbor of the European Union, but it is also a key partner."

"Ukraine is continuing to make progress with many reforms. But work needs to be continued, especially in the area of the rule of law and fight against corruption – key areas for economic development," he said.

Commissioner Varhelyi also said that the steps taken by Ukraine paved the way to the December 2019 Summit in the framework of the Normandy format, "an essential element that the EU supports to contribute to reach a sustainable and peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine."

He will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and members of the government, including Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba and Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko. The Commissioner will also meet with the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Integration of Ukraine with the European Union.

He will participate in a candle laying ceremony to the Heavenly Hundred Memorial and will meet with representatives of civil society organizations as well as representatives of national minorities.

Varhelyi will also sign an agreement for the EU support to e-governance and digital economy, the press service said.

