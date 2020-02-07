Facts

12:32 07.02.2020

It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

2 min read
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodiansky believes that in Ukraine it is necessary to shoot TV series in the Ukrainian language.

"I believe that we need to shoot series in the Ukrainian language, develop the Ukrainian language," Borodiansky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, the minister noted that he was not aware of the recent scandal surrounding the language of the series on one of the Ukrainian television channels, and his answer was not in the context of this situation.

Earlier, producer of TV shows and films of the 1 + 1 television channel Aliona Yeremeyeva at the presentation of the channel's plans for the fall said that if the comedies for the fall season were shot exclusively in Ukrainian, then all seven soap operas were shot in Russian, Telekritika reported. At the same time, Yeremeyeva explained that "finding the tonality of the Ukrainian language so that the audience can perceive it is quite difficult."

"…Soap operas in the Ukrainian language are watched less than comedies," he said, adding, "It's still hard for artists to work in Ukrainian."

Head of the Television Business of 1+1 media Maksym Kryvytsky, in turn, said that another reason for filming the series in Russian is the distribution of content in the CIS countries, and Ukrainian-language series are shot to comply with the quota of Ukrainian-language broadcasting.

