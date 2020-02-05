Court for two months extends obligations for two participants in Rotterdam+ case - HACC

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has for two months extended obligations for the DTEK Network director general and the former head of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) that carries out state regulation in the field of energy and utilities.

"Today, on February 4, the investigating judge extended the term of the obligations for two more people suspected of organizing the Rotterdam + formula," HACC's press service said in a statement.

As noted, the director general of DTEK Grids was extended measures for two months. He also obliged to appear at the summons of investigators (detective), the prosecutor and the court for each request and inform detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the prosecutor or the court about a change of residence or work.

The obligations of the former head of NCER were extended until April 4, 2020. He is also required to comply with the procedural obligations assigned to him.

According to the investigation, representatives of a group of private heat-generating companies conspired with the NCER leadership to include thermal power plants (TPPs) in the electricity tariff of this group, expenses that were not actually carried out, including costs for the delivery and transshipment of steam coal in Ukraine from ports to Europe. This, in turn, led to an increase in the cost of all electricity and, as a consequence, an increase in tariffs for business entities that incurred a financial burden to pay for an unjustified tariff. As a result of such actions, electricity consumers suffered damage in the amount of UAH 18.87 billion during 2016-2017.