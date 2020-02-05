Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

The Ukrainian government has made a decision to link the salaries of Ukrainian ministers, their deputies, and other officials to the average salary in the country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said.

"The salaries of ministers and their deputies will be within the range of three to five times the average salary," Honcharuk said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

The decision was made in order to fulfill an order issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said.

"I'm convinced that we need to stop paying bonuses amounting to 200%-400% [of salaries], the maximum bonus will now be one month's pay. Moreover, all information on ministers' salaries will be made public, and it will be published every month," Honcharuk said.