Facts

12:42 05.02.2020

Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

1 min read
Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

The Ukrainian government has made a decision to link the salaries of Ukrainian ministers, their deputies, and other officials to the average salary in the country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said.

"The salaries of ministers and their deputies will be within the range of three to five times the average salary," Honcharuk said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

The decision was made in order to fulfill an order issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said.

"I'm convinced that we need to stop paying bonuses amounting to 200%-400% [of salaries], the maximum bonus will now be one month's pay. Moreover, all information on ministers' salaries will be made public, and it will be published every month," Honcharuk said.

Tags: #honcharuk #government #salaries
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:51 05.02.2020
Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

12:12 05.02.2020
Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

12:09 05.02.2020
Electronic workflows in govt to be fully launched before July 1 – Dubilet

Electronic workflows in govt to be fully launched before July 1 – Dubilet

10:08 05.02.2020
Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

12:18 29.01.2020
Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

18:32 28.01.2020
Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

18:12 28.01.2020
Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

18:16 24.01.2020
Govt to finalize decisions on reorganization of some ministries in coming two weeks – PM

Govt to finalize decisions on reorganization of some ministries in coming two weeks – PM

16:22 24.01.2020
Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

14:06 24.01.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to attract EUR 26 mln of EU assistance to improve management of agricultural resources, conducting land reform

Ukrainian govt plans to attract EUR 26 mln of EU assistance to improve management of agricultural resources, conducting land reform

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

LATEST

Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Indictments against MH17 case suspects issued in June 2019, writs of summons being served now

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

OCU terminates Filaret's membership in Holy Synod

Court for two months extends obligations for two participants in Rotterdam+ case - HACC

No casualties reported amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky backs govt's decision to link salaries, bonuses of executive authorities to average salary in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD