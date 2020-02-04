Facts

17:56 04.02.2020

Chairman of Chernivtsi regional council informed of suspicion of receiving bribe – SAPO

1 min read
Chairman of Chernivtsi regional council informed of suspicion of receiving bribe – SAPO

 The chairman of Chernivtsi Regional Council was informed of suspicion of demanding and receiving unlawful benefits from a local entrepreneur.

"The investigation established that in July last year, the chairman of Chernivtsi regional council asked one of the entrepreneurs in Chernivtsi region to provide him with undue profit in the amount of $400,000 for assistance in leasing the health complex. From then on, from August to October 2019, law enforcement agencies documented the fact of receipt by the official of a part of the agreed means, namely $180,000," the press service of the SAPO reports.

To date, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have collected enough evidence to serve the official with the suspicion notice of a request to provide and receive undue benefits on a large scale.

Tags: #sapo #corruption #chernivtsi
