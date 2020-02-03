EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has met with Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas to discuss the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU and said that the EU and Ukraine will continue developing a wide common agenda with London after Brexit.

"Met EU Ambassador Matti Maasikas to discuss Brexit. Received EU diplomatic note. No geopolitical changes for Ukraine. EU and Ukraine will continue developing wide common agenda with London," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Prystaiko added that they also touched upon the progress of the Minsk process during the meeting.

As reported, the UK left the EU on January 31, 2020.