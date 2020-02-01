UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) maintains constant liaison with Iranian officials and the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding baggage that is currently under the authority of Iranian bodies, the press service of the airline reported on Friday.

"We realize fully that timely financial support is crucial for the families of passengers and crew. We appreciate the dedication and efficient efforts of international lawyers, insurance and reinsurance companies that they make in order to undergo specific procedures aimed at obtaining licenses in the United States and starting with reimbursement under the conditions of sanctions regime. Comprehension and contribution of the respective authorities of all jurisdictions regarding the reimbursement terms is both crucial and essential. In this regard, we expect all formalities to be finalized in the immediate future," the press service said, citing UIA President Yevhen Dykhne.

The airline expressed gratitude to the Governments of Ukraine and Canada for assigning experts to investigate the tragedy on site. Ukraine International calls the Governments of Ukraine, Canada, the U.K., Sweden, and Afghanistan on staunch international stance that would enable a profound and transparent investigation into the cause of the UIA aircraft crash, help define liability and compensation.

In addition, UIA continues providing the families of PS752 passengers and crew with the information, legal, and emotional support in the company's Head Office in Kyiv as well as the Family Assistance Centers abroad.

"We are unable to turn back time. However, in these difficult times, we make every effort to provide maximum support to the families of PS752 passengers and crew," Dykhne said.