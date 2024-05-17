Govt launches compensation program for demining farmland

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for using funds allocated in the state budget to compensate expenses for humanitarian demining of agricultural land at its meeting on Friday, the Ministry of Economy's press service reported.

According to the adopted resolution, compensation is provided for farmers whose lands have already been cleared by certified mine action operators from February 24, 2022, to April 15, 2024, as well as for farmers who plan to start demining their agricultural plots or those where they operate as tenants. The budget for 2024 allocates UAH 3 billion for these needs. The state will compensate 80% of the demining cost.

The right to compensation for demining agricultural land is granted to farmers whose lands are located in de-occupied territories outside the combat zones. The contamination of such plots with explosive objects must be confirmed by the Mine Action Center based on the results of a non-technical survey conducted by a certified mine action operator.

Farmers whose lands were cleared by certified operators from the beginning of the large-scale invasion to April 15, 2024, can already submit applications for demining cost compensation. To do this, they need to fill out an application for compensation and send it to the Humanitarian Demining Center via email, along with copies of documents confirming the demining: the contract for demining services, the act of provided services, and a document confirming payment for the services.

The Humanitarian Demining Center will check the documents, compile a list of farmers who meet the requirements, and send the documents to a commission at the Ministry of Economy, which will make the final decision.

Farmers planning to demine the land they work on can submit applications and accompanying documents for compensation through the State Agrarian Register. The cost of demining will be determined through open tenders in the ProZorro system.

Compensation will be provided only once per contaminated plot.

Farmers against whom Ukraine has imposed sanctions, or whose ultimate owners are citizens of the aggressor country, will not be eligible for compensation. Farmers in the process of liquidation or bankruptcy, as well as those with tax debt, will also be ineligible.

The Ministry of Economy expressed confidence that the adoption of the resolution will create favorable conditions for supporting agricultural production and restoring agricultural activities on contaminated or potentially contaminated agricultural land, particularly in areas where hostilities have ceased and in de-occupied territories.