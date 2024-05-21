Economy

19:31 21.05.2024

PM: Govt allocates over UAH 428 mln in compensation for repairs under eRecovery program

1 min read
PM: Govt allocates over UAH 428 mln in compensation for repairs under eRecovery program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated more than UAH 428 million to compensate citizens for the cost of repairs made to the eRecovery program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, the government is allocating more than UAH 428 million from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to continue the implementation of the eRecovery program. These are funds to compensate citizens for the cost of repairs made in houses damaged by the war," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, during the year of operation of this program, more than 57,000 Ukrainians took advantage of it, receiving more than UAH 11 billion UAH from the government. In particular, UAH 5.8 billion of this amount are funds for repairs and another UAH 5.6 billion for the purchase of real estate through a housing certificate.

Tags: #restoration #destruction #compensation

