Facts

11:51 20.01.2020

More than 20 Ukrainian MPs to participate in economic forum in Davos

2 min read
More than 20 Ukrainian MPs to participate in economic forum in Davos

 More than 20 Ukrainian parliamentarians will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

The press service of the Servant of the People faction told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday that 17 its members will go to Davos.

"Seventeen members of the Servant of the People faction will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos," the press service said.

The faction's head David Arakhamia, first deputy head Oleksandr Korniyenko, deputy head Yevhenia Kravchuk and Members of Parliament Yelyzaveta Yasko, Sviatoslav Yurash, Dmytro Natalukha, Maryna Bardina, Roksolana Pidlasa, Yulia Ovchynnikova and others will visit Davos to participate in the forum.

The Holos faction said that its representatives will also participate in the forum.

The faction said that it "did not delegate anyone. It was their [the faction members'] own decision."

"I don't know the full list. But I know that Kira Rudyk, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Yulia Klymenko, Lesia Vasylenko and Yaroslav Zhelezniak will go there. That's all about whom I know. However, I think that some [MPs] conceal their participation in Davos," a source told Interfax-Ukraine.

The rest of the deputy groups and factions have not announced yet whether their representatives would participate in the forum.

Earlier, it was reported that fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko booked the flight to Switzerland. However, later he canceled it.

The World Economic Forum will be held on January 21-24 in Davos. Representatives of 118 countries will participate.

Tags: #forum #davos
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:09 20.01.2020
DTEK to hold roundtable in Davos devoted to Ukraine's opportunities of contributing in Green Deal

DTEK to hold roundtable in Davos devoted to Ukraine's opportunities of contributing in Green Deal

17:55 14.01.2020
Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

13:42 24.12.2019
International Ukrainian Energy Forum to take place at InterContinental Hotel in Kyiv on February 25-27, 2020

International Ukrainian Energy Forum to take place at InterContinental Hotel in Kyiv on February 25-27, 2020

16:44 20.12.2019
Ukrainian Energy Forum

Ukrainian Energy Forum

14:40 28.11.2019
3-4 December - Ukrainian wealth management forum from Adam Smith Conferences

3-4 December - Ukrainian wealth management forum from Adam Smith Conferences

20:17 27.11.2019
Adam Smith Conferences - Ukrainian pharmaceutical forum 2019

Adam Smith Conferences - Ukrainian pharmaceutical forum 2019

18:45 19.08.2019
How can Kyiv become center of Europe? You can find answers at Kyiv Investment Forum 2019

How can Kyiv become center of Europe? You can find answers at Kyiv Investment Forum 2019

09:18 24.07.2019
XIX International Financial Forum: leaders meeting of the financial market

XIX International Financial Forum: leaders meeting of the financial market

12:51 15.07.2019
Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

16:10 27.04.2019
Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus to be held in Zhytomyr in autumn

Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus to be held in Zhytomyr in autumn

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

Zelensky says Holodomor isn't social or economic tragedy for Ukraine, it's genocide

Zelensky reiterates he wants strong strategic partnership with U.S., non-involvement in U.S. internal affairs

Zelensky: I would never have sought presidency without setting a goal to achieve peace in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD