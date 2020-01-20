More than 20 Ukrainian MPs to participate in economic forum in Davos

More than 20 Ukrainian parliamentarians will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

The press service of the Servant of the People faction told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday that 17 its members will go to Davos.

"Seventeen members of the Servant of the People faction will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos," the press service said.

The faction's head David Arakhamia, first deputy head Oleksandr Korniyenko, deputy head Yevhenia Kravchuk and Members of Parliament Yelyzaveta Yasko, Sviatoslav Yurash, Dmytro Natalukha, Maryna Bardina, Roksolana Pidlasa, Yulia Ovchynnikova and others will visit Davos to participate in the forum.

The Holos faction said that its representatives will also participate in the forum.

The faction said that it "did not delegate anyone. It was their [the faction members'] own decision."

"I don't know the full list. But I know that Kira Rudyk, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Yulia Klymenko, Lesia Vasylenko and Yaroslav Zhelezniak will go there. That's all about whom I know. However, I think that some [MPs] conceal their participation in Davos," a source told Interfax-Ukraine.

The rest of the deputy groups and factions have not announced yet whether their representatives would participate in the forum.

Earlier, it was reported that fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko booked the flight to Switzerland. However, later he canceled it.

The World Economic Forum will be held on January 21-24 in Davos. Representatives of 118 countries will participate.