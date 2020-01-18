Facts

15:28 18.01.2020

Ukraine appeals against ECHR ruling on lustration law – Justice Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine appeals against ECHR ruling on lustration law – Justice Ministry

 Ukraine has appealed against the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the law of Ukraine on purification of government (lustration law).

"Respective appeal against the ruling of the ECHR was submitted on January 16," the Justice Ministry of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

As reported, the ECHR obliged Ukraine to pay compensations to five former officials dismissed under the lustration law due to violation of their rights in the country and admitted that the law on government purification differs from lustration laws adopted in other countries of Central and Eastern Europe in that it is broader in scope. The court made the decision on October 17 after hearing claims of five Ukrainian citizens.

Tags: #lustration_law #echr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 19.10.2019
Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

16:25 01.05.2019
Kyiv court bans commission from taking actions to hold tender for ECHR judge from Ukraine

Kyiv court bans commission from taking actions to hold tender for ECHR judge from Ukraine

17:25 09.04.2019
LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

16:11 04.03.2019
Lawyers of captive Ukrainian sailors preparing paperwork for individual complaints to ECHR – Polozov

Lawyers of captive Ukrainian sailors preparing paperwork for individual complaints to ECHR – Polozov

11:21 20.02.2019
Heavenly Hundred families criticize delays in Maidan murder investigations, don't rule out suing Ukraine at ECHR

Heavenly Hundred families criticize delays in Maidan murder investigations, don't rule out suing Ukraine at ECHR

17:25 06.02.2019
ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

11:54 05.02.2019
First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

13:40 01.02.2019
More than 290 relatives of MH17 victims file suit with ECHR against Russia, Putin – lawyer

More than 290 relatives of MH17 victims file suit with ECHR against Russia, Putin – lawyer

12:22 01.01.2019
Justice Ministry submits documents to ECHR on annexation of Crimea, human rights violations

Justice Ministry submits documents to ECHR on annexation of Crimea, human rights violations

13:53 03.12.2018
ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet makes public salaries of Ukrainian government members

Ukrainian journalist banned from visiting Crimea, Russia for 34 years

Ukraine's draft national security strategy envisages measures to reduce possible escalation of conflict with Russia

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

Ukraine, U.S. to create team to probe into alleged spying on Yovanovitch on Jan 20 – Avakov

LATEST

Cabinet makes public salaries of Ukrainian government members

Ukrainian journalist banned from visiting Crimea, Russia for 34 years

Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

eHealth system certified for compliance with data protection system – Fedorov

Ukraine's draft national security strategy envisages measures to reduce possible escalation of conflict with Russia

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

Ukraine, U.S. to create team to probe into alleged spying on Yovanovitch on Jan 20 – Avakov

Fires kill 133 people in Ukraine since start of 2020 – emergency service

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Jan 17 – JFO HQ

Air quality monitoring stations to be constructed in Kyiv in 2020 – KCSA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD