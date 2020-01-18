Ukraine appeals against ECHR ruling on lustration law – Justice Ministry

Ukraine has appealed against the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the law of Ukraine on purification of government (lustration law).

"Respective appeal against the ruling of the ECHR was submitted on January 16," the Justice Ministry of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

As reported, the ECHR obliged Ukraine to pay compensations to five former officials dismissed under the lustration law due to violation of their rights in the country and admitted that the law on government purification differs from lustration laws adopted in other countries of Central and Eastern Europe in that it is broader in scope. The court made the decision on October 17 after hearing claims of five Ukrainian citizens.